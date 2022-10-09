Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra for next 3 days

Nitha TS, Scientist-C at IMD Mumbai said that there are expectations of thundershowers, associated with isolated heavy rainfall for almost the entire Maharashtra.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and over Konkan, for the next three to four days. Several parts of Mumbai faced waterlogging due to incessant rainfall on Saturday morning, according to the news agency ANI.
"Thunderstorm warning- yellow warning- given for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and over Konkan, for the next 3-4 days," the scientist told ANI.
The IMD has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely at isolated places for Friday and Saturday, the official said.
The city went under cloud cover and witnessed incessant rainfall from afternoon, with parts of the city witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms, civic officials said.
"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," the weather office had said on Saturday morning.
"Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th and 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," it added.
The weather forecasting agency on Saturday predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.
Public transport services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Railways remained unaffected amid heavy rainfall. The local train services on all three corridors are running normally, a Central Railway spokesperson told PTI.
On Satuday, Mumbai's island city, eastern and western suburbs had received 04.66mm, 02.69 mm and 01.39 mm average rainfall respectively, it was stated.
