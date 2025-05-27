Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, orange for Tamil Nadu — check forecast for Delhi and other cities

Weather update: After being pummelled by heavy downpours at the start of the week, Mumbai saw a brief respite on Tuesday morning. However, this break may be short-lived, as the IMD has issued a yellow alert for areas across Maharashtra, with forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall along the west coast—including Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa—continuing through June 1.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, flash floods hit Tirunelveli's Manimuthar Dam waterfalls, prompting the weather observatory to issue an orange alert for the state. Tourist's entry to the spot have also been restricted.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for Mumbai, Delhi, other areas.

IMD weather forecast for Mumbai The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra, with Mumbai likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 28, Wednesday. Light to moderate rains is likely for May 29-31, states IMD's latest release.

Mumbai, India - May 27, 2025: A bazz from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link has washed ashore at Chowpatty near Hinduja hospital come yesterday in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, other areas of the coastal state, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad are also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

IMD weather forecast for Delhi In Delhi, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy, with the possibility of thundery development. The IMD has predicted light rains along with thunderstorms, lightning has been predicted for May 29-May 30.

Date IMD forecast May 28 Partly cloudy sky; thundery development possible May 29 Partly cloudy sky; thunderstorm with gusty winds (speeds reaching up to 30-40kmph) May 30 Partly cloudy sky; thunderstorms with gusty winds

IMD weather forecast for other cities With conditions now more favourable for the advancement of Southwest monsoon, the IMD has now forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall across Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next five days.

From May 27 to June 2, Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka are expected to be lashed by fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain, with occasional bouts of thunder, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, stated the weather observatory.

India to receive above-normal rainfall in June At a press conference, M. Ravichandran, Secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, announced that India is likely to receive over 108% of the long-period average rainfall of 166.9 mm in June.

“Most regions across the country are expected to witness normal to above-normal rainfall this month,” he said. “However, parts of southern peninsular India, as well as some areas in the northwest and northeast, may see below-normal precipitation.”