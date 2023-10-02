Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in THESE 3 Kerala districts. Check forecast here
Yellow alert issued in Kerala as heavy rains continue; thunderstorms expected on 2nd and 3rd October.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in three districts of Kerala as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state affecting normal life on Monday. The weather department further added that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 2nd and 3rd October 2023.