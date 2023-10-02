The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in three districts of Kerala as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state affecting normal life on Monday. The weather department further added that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 2nd and 3rd October 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per IMD, yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts of the state. A yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. The IMD has predicted rains in the state till October 5.

The state has been receiving widespread rains for last three-four days and numerous incidents of trees being uprooted, waterlogging and compound walls collapsing were reported in many places. However, no major casualties have been reported anywhere in the state so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said in the last 24 hours, the most affected places were in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts.

It said on Sunday, two camps each were opened at Alappuzha and Kotayam districts. A total of 26 persons were affected in various rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, SDMA added. The heavy downpour had earlier submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua, a tiny hamlet in the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha district.

Also Read: India's southwest monsoon to exit in first week of October; IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states. Details here The Disaster Management Authority has urged people living in high ranges to maintain extra vigil in view of the incessant rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, as per IMD, the southwest monsoon will exit in the first week of October. The weather department said that the monsoon rainfall this year was its lowest since 2018 as the El Nino weather pattern made August the driest in more than a century. Rainfall over the country from June to September was 94 percent of its long-period average, the lowest since 2018, IMD stated.

Check IMD weather forecast East India: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha during 01st-04th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during 01st-05th October and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 01st, 04th & 05th October.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar during 01st-03rd October; Jharkhand and Odisha on 1st & 2nd October and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 3rd October.

Northeast India: -Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 01st-05th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 01st, 03rd & 04th October and Arunachal Pradesh on 03rd & 04th October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Central India: -Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh during 01st-03rd October and East Madhya Pradesh on 1st & 2nd October.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall on 1st October and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on 02nd October very likely over north Chhattisgarh.

