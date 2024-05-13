The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh heatwave over northwest India with conditions expected in West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and South Haryana on May 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather office said that hot and humid weather will also prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next four days.

As per the Regional Met Centre (RWFC) Delhi, a heatwave is also predicted at isolated places in Chandigarh and the national capital city on May 16.

On May 12, the weather department reported Hoshangabad in West Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius. Other areas such as Malegaon in Madhya Maharashtra reached 42.6 degrees Celsius, Barmer in West Rajasthan, Surendranagar in Saurashtra, and Kutch all recorded temperatures of 42.4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Damoh in East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in Amraoti registered temperatures of 41.8 degree Celsius, while Ahmedabad and Kota reported 41.7 degree Celsius.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Phase 4 Polls underway: No heatwave forecast; IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in THESE states today With polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 underway, the IMD has not predicted any significant concerns regarding the heatwave.

“The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures ( -2 degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like conditions in these areas on the polling day. However, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations, including facilities like water, shamiyana and fans," Election Commission of India said.

Also Read: Northern Lights visible in India? Aurora borealis may glitter tonight in this state Meanwhile, IMD has predicted a wet spell with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over East and Central India until May 14 and over South Peninsular India until May 16.

(With inputs from agencies)

