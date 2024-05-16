Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in THESE regions; monsoon likely to hit Kerala on May 31
Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department has predicted a fresh spell of heatwave and rainfall in several parts of India for the next five days. According to IMD, Southwest `Monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea on May 19.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over Northwest India from May 16 and in the eastern region from May 18. The weather office also forecast heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over south Peninsular India till May 20.