The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of heatwave conditions over Northwest India from May 16 and in the eastern region from May 18. The weather office also forecast heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms , lightning and gusty winds over south Peninsular India till May 20.

In its latest bulletin, IMD said the Southwest Monsoon is expected to progress into the South Andaman Sea, certain areas of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands by May 19, 2024.

Heatwave predictions

- Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated or some pockets over West Rajasthan during May 16-May 19; over Punjab, south Haryana during May 16- May 19 and north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during May 17-May 19.

- Severe heatwave conditions likely in isolated or some parts of West Rajasthan during May 17-May 19; Punjab, south Haryana on May 18 and May 19; eastern parts of Rajasthan on May 19, 2024.

- Heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat Region during May 16-May 17; Konkan on May 16; Saurashtra and Kutch on May 16 and May 17; Delhi, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha on May 18 and May 19.

Rainfall predictions

- Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during May 16-May 19 and north interior Karnataka on May 16.

- Isolated heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu on May 18 and May 19 and Kerala on May, 19, 2024.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next seven days.

- Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh from May 16-May 19 and Assam and Meghalaya during May 17 to May 19, 2024.

Monsoon predictions

- Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, and some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19, 2024.

- This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31 with a model error of ± 4 days.

