The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a hailstorm warning for large swathes of northern and western India over the next few days. Several states are also likely to receive heavy rainfall as a fresh active western disturbance affects weather patterns.

“An intense spell of rainfall/snowfall activity likely over Western Himalayan Region from night of 17th to 22nd February and adjoining plains of northwest India during 19th-22nd February 2024," the weather department explained in its latest bulletin.

Here is a region-wise breakdown of the weather forecast:

Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh - Most places will see light to moderate rain or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning while isolated areas over the Jammu division receive hailstorms on Sunday. Very heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely at isolated places on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh - Large swathes of the northern state will see light to moderate rain or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning over the next three days. Very heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely at isolated places on Sunday. The IMD predicted hailstorms at isolated places on February 18 and 19.

Uttarakhand - Light to moderate rain expected in most places over the weekend with very heavy rainfall or snowfall likely at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday. Hailstorms are likely at isolated places in the state between February 18 and 21.

Punjab - Light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places on Sunday. The adverse weather conditions will intensify over the coming days with IMD forecasting rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at many places on February 19 and 20. Hailstorms are expected over isolated places during this time.

Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi - Hailstorms are likely over isolated places in Haryana on Monday and Tuesday. Most areas are likely to see light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) during the same time.

Uttar Pradesh - The state will see light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) from Monday. The adverse weather conditions are likely to prevail over many places in western UP on February 20 and over a few places in eastern UP on February 20 and 21. Hailstorm are likely over isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh on February 19 and 20.

Rajasthan - The IMD predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning over isolated places in both east and west Rajasthan from Monday. Hailstorms are likely over isolated places in both regions on February 19 and 20.

Madhya Pradesh - Light to moderate rainfall is forecast for isolated places in north Madhya Pradesh between February 20 and 22.

