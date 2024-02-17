Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain for THESE states, hailstorm warning issued
IMD warns of hailstorms and heavy rainfall in northern and western India, with intense weather activity forecasted for the next few days.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a hailstorm warning for large swathes of northern and western India over the next few days. Several states are also likely to receive heavy rainfall as a fresh active western disturbance affects weather patterns.
