Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for north, central Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange rainfall alert for north and central parts of Telangana. The weather office said that the state is going to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 48 hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange rainfall alert for north and central parts of Telangana. The weather office said that the state is going to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 48 hours, according to news agency ANI.
Dharmaraju, Scientist of Meteorological Centre Hyderabad said that low pressure was formed on September 8 which now has turned into well marked low and further formed into a depression in 24 hours because of that upper air circulation in the mid-tropospheric levels as well as the monsoon trough running across Telangana is the main cause for the widespread of rainfall in Telangana.
"North Telangana and the Central part of the state will get heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours and we are also given an orange alert for districts. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in one or two places," he said.
For the rest of the state, the weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for rainfall, he added.
The areas with orange alert are Nizamabad, Komaram Bheem, Jagitial, Asifabad, Mancheriyal, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Peddapally, and Mulugu, while the places with yellow alert include Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar are given orange alerts for the second day."
He also added that Hyderabad is likely to receive light to moderate rains as heavy rain.
Meanwhile, IMD also informed that Amaravati region of Andhra Pradesh is to be affected by a low-Pressure Area over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal.
A well marked low-Pressure area over west-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts was observed on September 10 at 0830 hours IST. A low-pressure area was formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 8 as well.
The weather office said that it is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 24 hours.
