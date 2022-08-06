Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states; check forecast here

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states; check forecast here2 min read . 11:23 AM IST
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted of extremely heavy rainfall over west and central India from 7-9 August.
Currently, the southern state of Kerala is currently facing heavy rainfall. IMD has predicted widespread rains in Kerala from August 4 to 8 and warned that the state can expect isolated extremely heavy rainfall over its Ghat regions. Over 2,000 people are in relief camps across the State. Till now, six deaths have been reported in Kerala due to heavy rains.
Earlier, IMD had predicted intense rainfall activity likely to continue over South Peninsula including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka during next 3 days and reduce thereafter.
It has predicted isolated heavy falls Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Rayalaseema on 6th August and over Telangana, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala & Mahe during 6 August-9 August.
IMD has also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall today over Karnataka and south interior Karnataka during 05-08 August.
Check other IMD updates here
Fairly widespread widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very lay over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal and Rayalaseema on 6th August and over Telangana, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala & Mahe during 5 August-9 August and South interior Karnataka during 05-08 August, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Karnataka on 6th August; Telangana during 5th -9th August and coastal Andhra Pradesh on 8th and 9th August.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal and South interior Karnataka on 5th and over Telangana on 8th and 9th August, 2022.
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan & Goa during 5th August-9th August.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra & Kutch on 8th and 9th August; over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 7th-9th August; over Gujarat Region on 5th, 8th and 9th; over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 5th-9th August, 2022.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Vidarbha and Gujarat Region on 9th August; over Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 8th and 9th August.
Fairly widespread rainfall with stated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jharkhand on 6th August and Odisha and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 5th-9th August; Over Gangetic West Bengal on 9th August and over Assam & Meghalaya during 6th and 7th August 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha during 7th-9th August.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 8th and 9th August.
Fairy widespread widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 5th-7th August; over East Rajasthan during 5th-9th August; over West Rajasthan on 8th and 9th August.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan during 7th-9th August.
