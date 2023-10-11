Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states. Check list here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in various regions of South and North West India until October 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD wrote on X, “Tamil Nadu experienced heavy downpours! Kalial (Kanniyakumari), Pappireddipatti (Dharmapuri), Katpadi (Vellore) and Thirparappu (Kanniyakumari) each district received 7 cm rainfall. Stay informed, stay safe!"

Meanwhile, the weather agency has anticipated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from October 13 to 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, IMD said, “Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Some more parts of Karnataka and remaining parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabia Sea during next 2-3 days," it added.

In the northeastern part of Sikkim, from Wednesday to Saturday, the IMD expects cloudy skies and one or two spells of light rain or thundershowers during the early hours.

On Wednesday, moderate wind speeds of 5-10 km/h, along with valley fog in specific areas, have been predicted. However, from Thursday to Saturday, the forecast indicates light winds (less than 5 km/h) and the possibility of valley fog in certain areas during the afternoon or evening.

Moreover, the flash flood has caused significant disruptions to Sikkim's primary roadway, National Highway 10, resulting in damage to both the road surface and bridges that span the Teesta River.

In the wake of the disaster triggered by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) from South Lhonak Lake, which has wreaked havoc in the Teesta basin spanning Sikkim and North Bengal, a distressing situation has unfolded in the northeastern state of Sikkim. An official reported that 523 tourists found themselves stranded in Lachen village, and tragically, two of them lost their lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

