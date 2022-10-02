Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next 3 days

Rain also lashed several parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Sunday, dampening the festive spirit on Saptami or the first of the four-day Durga Puja festivities, which are taking place on a full-scale after two years' gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and northeast India for the next two to three days.
“Heavy rainfall spell likely to commence over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 06th October for subsequent 2-3 days. Heavy rainfall spell over most parts of east & northeast India during next 3-4 days," IMD tweeted.
Rain also lashed several parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Sunday, dampening the festive spirit on Saptami or the first of the four-day Durga Puja festivities, which are taking place on a full-scale after two years' gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per PTI reports.
The weather forecasting agency predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of south Bengal, and heavy showers in one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts during the period.
Weather update: Check full IMD forecast
1) The withdrawal line of Southwest monsoon continues to pass through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur, and Nalia.
2) Another cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood and extends upto middle tropospheric levels. It is very likely to merge with above system from tomorrow, October 3, 2022.
3) The Northeast Monsoon Season (October to December 2022) rainfall over the south Peninsular India consisting of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikkal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka is most likely to be normal (88-112% of Long Period Average (LPA)).
4) Above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except some regions of Northwest India and some parts of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is likely.
5) During October 2022, above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except small pockets of the southernmost region and northern most part of the country. Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during October 2022 is most likely to be above normal (>115 % of Long Period Average (LPA)
6) During October, normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except many parts of Northeast and Northwest India and some parts of eastern India, where above normal maximum temperatures are likely.
7) Above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of Northwest India, and southern parts of Peninsular India where below normal minimum temperatures are likely.
