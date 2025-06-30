Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till July 5; check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple regions of the country over the coming days, as the Southwest Monsoon has now covered the entire nation nine days ahead of schedule.

Here's a region-wise summary of the latest rainfall predictions: East and Central India In East and Central India, extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours) is expected at isolated places in Jharkhand (June 29–30) and Odisha (June 29). Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely across Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh through 5th July, with very heavy rainfall in select areas during specific days. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely to accompany the rainfall.

Northwest India In Northwest India, isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh through 5th July, with similar patterns expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Uttarakhand (29th June–3rd July), parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana (29th–30th June), and across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on select days.

West India In West India, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across Konkan & Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat state for the next seven days, and over Marathwada on 29th and 30th June.

Northeast India Northeast India will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between 2nd and 5th July.

South India In the South Peninsular region, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala & Mahe (29th June, 3rd–4th July) and parts of Karnataka during 2nd–5th July. Strong surface winds (40–50 kmph) are expected across the region for the next seven days, with widespread light to moderate rainfall and occasional thunderstorms across coastal and interior parts.

Monsoon update The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and fully covered Delhi, thereby completing its advance across the entire country nine days ahead of the normal date of 8th July.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level currently extends from Firozpur through Sonipat, Ayodhya, Gaya, and Purulia, to the centre of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh, continuing southeastwards into the northeast Bay of Bengal.