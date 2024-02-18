The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Muzaffarabad, and Ladakh until February 20.

“An intense spell of rainfall/snowfall activity likely over Western Himalayan Region from night of 17th to 22nd February and adjoining plains of northwest India during 19th-22nd February 2024," the weather office said in its latest bulletin.

Take a look at region-wise weather forecast,

1) Jammu and Kashmir: “Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at most places on 18th February. Very heavy rainfall/snowfall likely at isolated places on 19th; heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places on 18th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over Jammu Division on 18th February."

2) Himachal Pradesh: “Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at a few places on 17th; at many places on 18th; at most places on 19th February. Very heavy rainfall/snowfall likely at isolated places on 19th; heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places on 18th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely on 18th & 19th February."

3) Uttarakhand: “Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at most places on 19th & 20th; at a few places on 18th; at isolated places on 17th February. Very heavy rainfall/snowfall likely at isolated places on 19th; heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places on 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely during 18th–21st February."

4) Punjab: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at many places on 19th & 20th; at isolated places on 18th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely on 19th & 20th February."

5) Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at many places on 19th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over Haryana on 19th & 20th February."

6) West Uttar Pradesh: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at many places on 20th; at a few places on 19th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over West Uttar Pradesh on 19th & 20th February."

7) East Uttar Pradesh: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at a few places on 20th & 21st February."

8) West Rajasthan: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places on 19th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over West Rajasthan on 19th & 20th February."

9) East Rajasthan: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places on 19th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over East Rajasthan on 19th & 20th February."

10) North Madhya Pradesh: “Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places during 20th-22nd February."

