Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, snowfall in THESE states till February 20. Check full forecast here
Indian Meteorological Department issues hailstorm warning for northern and western India. Heavy rainfall expected with thunderstorms and lightning in multiple states. Hailstorms predicted at isolated places in various regions over the next few days.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Muzaffarabad, and Ladakh until February 20.
