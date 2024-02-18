The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Muzaffarabad, and Ladakh until February 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“An intense spell of rainfall/snowfall activity likely over Western Himalayan Region from night of 17th to 22nd February and adjoining plains of northwest India during 19th-22nd February 2024," the weather office said in its latest bulletin.

Take a look at region-wise weather forecast, 1) Jammu and Kashmir: “Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at most places on 18th February. Very heavy rainfall/snowfall likely at isolated places on 19th; heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places on 18th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over Jammu Division on 18th February." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Himachal Pradesh: “Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at a few places on 17th; at many places on 18th; at most places on 19th February. Very heavy rainfall/snowfall likely at isolated places on 19th; heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places on 18th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely on 18th & 19th February."

3) Uttarakhand: “Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at most places on 19th & 20th; at a few places on 18th; at isolated places on 17th February. Very heavy rainfall/snowfall likely at isolated places on 19th; heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places on 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely during 18th–21st February."

4) Punjab: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at many places on 19th & 20th; at isolated places on 18th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely on 19th & 20th February." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at many places on 19th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over Haryana on 19th & 20th February."

6) West Uttar Pradesh: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at many places on 20th; at a few places on 19th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over West Uttar Pradesh on 19th & 20th February."

7) East Uttar Pradesh: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at a few places on 20th & 21st February." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) West Rajasthan: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places on 19th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over West Rajasthan on 19th & 20th February."

9) East Rajasthan: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places on 19th & 20th February. Hailstorm at isolated places likely over East Rajasthan on 19th & 20th February."

10) North Madhya Pradesh: “Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places during 20th-22nd February." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

