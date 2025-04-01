Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, with hailstorms in THESE states till April 4; details

The IMD forecasts thunderstorms and lightning across multiple states until April 4, with gusty winds of 30 to 60 km/h expected in areas including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. Heat wave conditions may affect Saurashtra and Kutch, while rain is anticipated in parts of northeast India.

Updated1 Apr 2025, 09:16 AM IST
FILE - A school girl with an umbrella rides on her bicycle to school during a monsoon rain as clouds hover over the sky on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, June 20, 2024 (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
FILE - A school girl with an umbrella rides on her bicycle to school during a monsoon rain as clouds hover over the sky on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, June 20, 2024 (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that multiple states will experience heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning till April 4.

Here's what IMD said

In an official release, IMD said, “Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 60 km/h are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra from March 31 to April 4.”

IMD further informed, “Gujarat is likely to experience similar conditions on April 1 and 2, while Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and interior Karnataka will face these weather conditions during the same period. Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Rayalaseema are expected to witness thunderstorms from April 2 to 4.”

Bengaluru weather: Moderate rain to thunderstom in city

Moderate rain and thundershowers, along with gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h, are expected over key South Karnataka districts including Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Chamarajanagar. On April 3, heavy rainfall and hailstorms are anticipated in parts of Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru.

Northeastern states

Under the influence of the Subtropical Westerly Jet core over northeast India in middle and upper

tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) likely over south Assam, northeast Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on 31st March.

Heatwave conditions

Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in isolated areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on March 31 and April 1.

Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Assam on March 31 and April 1, Tripura from March 31 to April 3, and throughout Gujarat from March 31 to April 4.

Agromet advisories for likely impact of Hailstorm, heavy rainfall

For Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand:

-Harvest matured crops, fruits, and vegetables immediately.

-Shift the harvested produce to safer places or cover them with tarpaulin sheets in the fields to protect against likely hailstorms.

-Use hail nets and hail caps to prevent mechanical damage to orchards due to hailstorms.

For Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal, and South Interior Karnataka:

-Make provisions to drain excess water from standing crops and vegetable fields.

Key Takeaways
  • Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in several states until April 4.
  • Farmers should harvest crops and take protective measures against hailstorms.
  • Heatwave conditions are also expected in some regions, complicating weather challenges.

