Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman, Kerala, and THESE states till 2 September2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:38 AM IST
IMD forecasts heavy rain in Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Northeast India, and South Peninsular India for the next four days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy rains likely to continue over Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Northeast India and extreme south Peninsular India during next four days i.e. till 2 September. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days. According to Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director, Stella Samuel, “The lower tropospheric North-Westerly winds will prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry), and the trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across Interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists."