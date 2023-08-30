The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy rains likely to continue over Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Northeast India and extreme south Peninsular India during next four days i.e. till 2 September. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days. According to Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director, Stella Samuel, “The lower tropospheric North-Westerly winds will prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry), and the trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across Interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists."

As per the Met centre, On 20 and 31st August, light to moderate rainfall is expected, however, the temperature is likely to be above normal by 3-5 degree centigrade, on 30 August. On the weekend, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema, said the official press release as reported by ANI.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

Northeast India:

-IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity over Assam and Meghalaya on 31st August to 2nd September and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next four days.

East India

-IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 29th and 31st and over Odisha on 2nd September.

-Moreover, isolated heavy rains over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 29th-September with very heavy rainfall very likely on 29th August, 1st and 2nd September.

South India

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 29th August-1st September and over Kerala during 29th -30th August, 2023.

-The weather office further added that subdued rainfall activity is likely over rest parts of the country during next four days.

According to IMD data, from 1 June to 28 August, East and Northeast India recorded rains 8 percent higher than the long-term period average (LPA), reducing the deficiency gap to 15 percent. Despite a deficient June and July, with patches of 45-50 percent less rainfall in states like East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, August has seen a turnaround in precipitation levels.

Meanwhile, South Peninsula and Central India continue to experience lower-than-normal rainfall since the four-month monsoon season began in June. August alone saw a 62 percent and 42 percent deficiency in these regions, respectively. Overall, India has seen 32 percent deficient rainfall in August and 7 percent less than the LPA from 1 June to 28 August.