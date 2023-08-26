Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the country. As per IMD, heavy rains in northeast India and Sikkim is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall for subsequent 2-3 days. Moreover, the weather department also predicted heavy rains in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar till 27th August.

In Sikkim, One person was killed on Friday as heavy rains triggered landslides in various parts. The heavy rains also affected the daily lives in Soreng, Namchi district, where landslides damaged several roads, houses, crops were damaged, supply of water and electricity, officials said as reported by PTI.

Himachal Pradesh which has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past several weeks, the state has suffered great loss of life as well as property in various rain-related incidents, such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, etc. As per the State Disaster Management Authority, at least 367 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents this year since the onset of monsoon. Apart from casualties, the disaster management said that the monetary loss is expected to reach nearly ₹12,000 crore.

In Odisha, IMD has forecast more downpour till today i.e. till 26 August. Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput districts till 8.30 am on Saturday.

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 25th-27th August; over Bihar and Odisha on 25th & 26th August.

Northeast India:

-The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity over the North east region during next four days.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 25th -27th August.

Apart from this, the weather department has said that subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of the country during next one week.

Meanwhile, IMD has also warned fishermen to avoid any fishing activity in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during the next four day.

As per IMD, “The weather forecast warns of squally wind speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Fishing activities are advised to be avoided in these areas for the next four days."