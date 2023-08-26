Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in North East, Bihar, and THESE states till 27 August. Check full forecast1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:38 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of India, with landslides and flooding causing casualties and property damage.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the country. As per IMD, heavy rains in northeast India and Sikkim is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall for subsequent 2-3 days. Moreover, the weather department also predicted heavy rains in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar till 27th August.