IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and THESE states today
IMD warns of heavy rain in sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal. The Meteorological department on Thursday warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till today owing to a low-pressure area.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim today i.e. on 6 October. As per IMD, heavy rains has also been predicted over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 5-9 October.
