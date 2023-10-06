comScore
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and THESE states today

 Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

IMD warns of heavy rain in sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal. The Meteorological department on Thursday warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till today owing to a low-pressure area.

Sikkim flood LIVE: Cars lie submerged in water after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped the Rangpo town in Sikkim, India, Thursday. (AP)Premium
Sikkim flood LIVE: Cars lie submerged in water after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped the Rangpo town in Sikkim, India, Thursday. (AP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim today i.e. on 6 October. As per IMD, heavy rains has also been predicted over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 5-9 October.

The Meteorological department on Thursday warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till today owing to a low-pressure area. The weather office also forecast heavy rain in some districts of south Bengal owing to the system.

Sikkim flash floods LIVE Updates

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts till Friday morning owing to a low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal, the Met office said.  

The toll in the flash flood in Sikkim mounted to 21 on Friday as Army and NDRF teams worked their way through slushy earth and fast flowing water in the Teesta river basin and downstream north Bengal for the third day in search of those who were swept away and are still missing. As per Chief Minister P S Tamang, of the 23 army personnel who were missing from Burdang area, the bodies of seven have been recovered from different areas downstream while one was rescued and the search is on for 15 missing jawans. A total of 103 people, including the 15 jawans, remained missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday triggered the flash flood. On Wednesday, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that possible cause of the flash flood in Sikkim could be a combination of excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak lake in North Sikkim.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

East India: 

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 6th October; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 5-9 October.

Northeast India: 

-The weather department has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 5th-7th October; Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur on 6th October.

Northwest India: 

-As per IMD, light to moderate scattered rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 9th October.

West & South India: 

The weather department has said that no significant weather over the West and South India region during next four days.

(with inputs from agencies)

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST
