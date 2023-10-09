Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in THESE states during the next 4 days. Check forecast here
IMD has predicted heavy rains over North East, East, South and North West India during the next four days. Check full weather forecast to know more
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over several areas of North East, East, South and North West India till 12 October. As per IMD, heavy rains have been predicted today over over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya along with Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka among other areas. Apart from this, the weather department has also predicted light rainfall at some places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today i.e. on 9 October.