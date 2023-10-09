IMD has predicted heavy rains over North East, East, South and North West India during the next four days. Check full weather forecast to know more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over several areas of North East, East, South and North West India till 12 October. As per IMD, heavy rains have been predicted today over over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya along with Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka among other areas. Apart from this, the weather department has also predicted light rainfall at some places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today i.e. on 9 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Delhi, the weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with a light drizzle on 9 and 10 October.

In Sikkim, Thirty-three bodies, including those of nine Army men has been recovered so far from the slush and debris of the flash flood in Teesta river that devastated Sikkim. The search still continue as over 105 people are still missing, officials said on Sunday as reported by PTI. The Jalpaiguri district administration in West Bengal said they have so far recovered 40 bodies from the downstream of the Teesta river of which officials said that 10 bodies have so far been identified. According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), the flash flood which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday affected 60,870 people. As per the SSDMA, so far, 2,563 people have been rescued from different areas of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, according to Meteorological Department data, Kurukshetra in Haryana received double rainfall than average while Tarn Taran in Punjab received 80 percent more rains during this year's monsoon, which remained normal for the two states. The monsoon has withdrawn from the two states, including their common capital Chandigarh, on September 30.

Check full weather forecast here Northeast India: -Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 8th and 9th October

East India: -As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 8th and 9th October and reduction thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South India: -The weather department states that isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu during 8th-11th October; South Interior Karnataka during 8th-10th October and Kerala during 9th-12th October.

Northwest India: -As per IMD, light rainfall at some places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places is predicted over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 9th October.

Central & West India: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The weather office stated that no significant weather over Central and West India region during next four days.

