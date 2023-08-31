Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, North Andhra Pradesh, Telangana from 2nd September. Moreover, the weather department has said that isolated heavy rainfall activity is also likley to continue over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and extreme south Peninsular India during next 2-3 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Puducherry, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of city from 30-1 September, according to an official release as reported by ANI. An official press release from the IMD on August 30, said, "Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 30 August- 1 September. Moreover, IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days. The MeT department predicted light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday while for Saturday and Sunday, the department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

In Odisha, of the 30 districts, 11 districts have reported deficit rainfall while 18 experienced normal precipitation. Only one district, Boudh, has recorded 21 percent excess rainfall during the ongoing monsoon. Due to this, Odisha government has prepared a contingency plan to deal with the situation, a top official told news agency PTI. Till 31 August, These districts come under deficit rainfall category: Nawrangpur (-41%), Kendrapara (-37), Kalahandi (-36), Ganjam (-35), Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khurda (-28), Puri, Cuttack (-26), Rayagada (-25) and Koraput (-22). According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the state since June 1, 2013 till August 30, 2023, has received a rainfall of 783.1 mm against the normal precipitation of 906.5 mm thus recording a cumulative deficit of about 14 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a relief to this, Regional Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar director HR Biswas that the situation will change from September 1 and have forecast heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning in several districts from the first week of September.

Another state dealing with rainfall deficiency is Maharashtra. The farmers in central Maharashtra's Latur district are facing a crisis due to a severe rainfall deficiency in August. As August witnessed a long dry spell, crops are withering in many places, local sources said as reported by PTI. The agriculture department has also received several complaints about substandard soybean seeds, officials said. The scanty rains in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra dried-up soil, rise in temperature and infection in fruits are the factors due to which the production of sweet limes might drop drastically, an expert said on Wednesday as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the flood situation in Morigaon district remains critical as nearly 45,000 people have been affected by the current wave of flooding. At least 105 villages in the district have been affected by the deluge. The flood waters have submerged more than 3059 hectares of crop area in Morigaon district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check full IMD weather forecast here Northeast India -Isolated heavy rains very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 2nd & 03rd September and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next four days.

East India: -Increase in rainfall activity very likely from 2nd September with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 30th August–03rd September, Gangetic West Bengal on 03rd September and over Odisha on 2nd & 3rd September.

Central India: -Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over south Chhattisgarh on 2nd & 3rd September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South India: The weather department has forecast isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 30th August-1st September and over Kerala during 30th -31st August, over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 02nd & 03rd September 2023.