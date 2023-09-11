Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in THESE states till 14 September. Check weather forecast here2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 06:51 AM IST
IMD predicts active monsoon conditions over parts of India, with heavy rainfall expected in various regions.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible active monsoon conditions over several parts of the state till 14 September. As per IMD, heavy rains has been predicted over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on 10th and 11th September and over northeast India during next 2-3 days.