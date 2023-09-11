IMD predicts active monsoon conditions over parts of India, with heavy rainfall expected in various regions.

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible active monsoon conditions over several parts of the state till 14 September. As per IMD, heavy rains has been predicted over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on 10th and 11th September and over northeast India during next 2-3 days.

Moreover, the weather department has also predicted an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Odisha and Chhattisgarh from 12th September.

In Kerala, IMD said that rains are expected to intensify on 10 and 11 September due to the cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It added there is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala on Sunday and Monday. Apart from this, It has further predicted that moderate or medium rainfall is expected in the state for the next five days in view of the cyclonic circulations which are also likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on September 12.

Uttar Pradesh's Mathura witnessed watererlogging due to heavy rainfall over the weekend. Several parts of the city grappled with severe waterlogging, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters alike.

Delhi experienced rains during the weekend, however, for today, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 32 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Check full IMD weather forecast here East India: -Isolated heavy rains very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th -13th September and over Odisha during 12th-14th September; Jharkhand on 13th & 14th September and over Gangetic West Bengal on 14th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 14th September.

South India: -IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on 10th & 11th September; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 10th - 14th September and over Telangana on 10th & 14th September.

Central India: -Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh on 10th and 11th September; Chhattisgarh on 13th & 14th September and over Vidarbha on 14th September.

Northeast India: -Isolated heavy rains over Assam and Meghalaya during 10th-12th September; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 10th-14th September and over Arunachal Pradesh on 10th & 11th September.

Northwest India: -Isolated heavy rains likely over Uttar Pradesh on 10th and 11th September; Uttarakhand on 10th, 13th and 14th September.