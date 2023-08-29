The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Northeast India, East India and South India till 31 August. As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the Northeastern region during next 3 days. The weather department has also predicted heavy rains in several places of Tamil Nadu today.

Moreover, IMD has predicted subdued rainfall activity over rest parts of the country till 31 August.

In Himachal Pradesh, after a few days of respite, Shimla received rainfall again on Monday. Incessant rainfall in the hilly state triggered many landslides and cloudbursts in several places. At least 367 people died in the state in rain-related incidents this year since the onset of monsoon, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Friday. On Sunday, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state is grappling with devastation after recent heavy rainfall and landslide, but relentless efforts were carried out to restore crucial roadways and other basic amenities.

In the national capital, humid weather conditions prevailed on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. For today, the MeT office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius.

In Assam, the flood situation in the North Eastern state turned grim on Monday with over 1.90 lakh people affected by the deluge and one person dying, according to an official bulletin as reported by PTI. As per the bulletin, the incessant rains in the higher altitudes led to increase in water levels of most rivers with many flowing above the danger mark in different parts of the state. The ferry services on the Brahmaputra river have been suspended in Guwahati, and at Nematighat in Jorhat due to the rising water levels.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said one death was reported from Demow in Sivasagar district, taking the toll to 15 in this year's flood. Among the major rivers flowing above the danger level is the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat in Jorhat. Moreover, the Beki, Jia-Bharali, Disang, Dikhou and Subansiri rivers have also breached the red mark, the ASDMA bulletin said. After one death was reported from Demow in Sivasagar district, the total number of fatalities in this year's flood rose to 15.

In Tamil Nadu, the regional MeT department has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area. Moreover, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Tiruchirapalli, Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts of Tamilnadu.

Northeast India:

-Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over the region during next 3 days i.e. till 31 August.

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 28th & 29th August 2023.

South India:

-Subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of the country during next 3 days.

-Hot and Humid weather likely to prevail over Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu till 29 August.