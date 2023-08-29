Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains in THESE states till 31 August. See forecast here2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:56 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rains in Northeast and East India till 31 August, subdued rainfall in rest of the country. Himachal Pradesh faces landslides and cloudbursts, 367 dead in rain-related incidents. Flood situation in Assam worsens, over 1.9 lakh affected.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Northeast India, East India and South India till 31 August. As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the Northeastern region during next 3 days. The weather department has also predicted heavy rains in several places of Tamil Nadu today.