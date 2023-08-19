Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and These states till 22 August. See forecast2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 07:36 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rains in several parts of India, including East and Northeast regions, Western Himalayan Region, and Delhi-NCR.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of the country till 22nd August. As per IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted over East and adjoining central India during 18-19 August and increase in rainfall over northeast India from 20 August.