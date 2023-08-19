IMD predicts heavy rains in several parts of India, including East and Northeast regions, Western Himalayan Region, and Delhi-NCR.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of the country till 22nd August. As per IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted over East and adjoining central India during 18-19 August and increase in rainfall over northeast India from 20 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from 20 August.

An orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 21 and 22 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, rain lashed several parts of the national capital, bringing temperatures down in the city, which was witnessing sultry weather conditions. The showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heat. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi has further predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall along with heavy intensity rain over some isolated places in the Delhi-NCR region.

In Odisha, IMD scientist, HR Biswas on Friday predicted that rainfall activity will be occurring in the last 24 hours in several districts of the state. Rainfall will be caused due to low pressure in the North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha coast and West Bengal coast and its influence is going to cause light to moderate rainfall in Odisha.

In Telangana, The Met Centre of IMD predicted heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad on Friday and Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh which has been witnessing landslides, road damage, floods due to heavy rains, the entire hill state has been declared as a "natural calamity affected area" in view of the damage caused to human life and property.

Check IMD weather forecast here East India IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Odisha on 18 and 19 August; over Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on 18 August; Bihar and Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on 22 August.

Central India: -As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 18 and 19 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Northeast India -The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh during 18-22 August.

Northwest India -Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during next four days and over East Uttar Pradesh on 18 and 22 August and Himachal Pradesh & West Uttar Pradesh on 21st and 22nd August.

South India: The weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 18 and Telangana on 18 and 19 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Moreover, as per IMD, subdued rainfall activity is likely over remaining parts of the country during next four days.