Rain updates: The Indian Meteorological Department has issue a yellow alert for heavy rains in several Maharashtra districts today i.e. on 15 September. As per IMD, yellow alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbani, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur among other districts. In Mumbai, yellow alert has been issued from 16-18 September. Nearby areas like Thane and Palghar are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Thane has been placed under orange alert starting from Saturday.

Moreover, the weather department has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the country today. In Delhi-NCR, RWFC has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places during the next two hours.

In Odisha, The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Nayagarh, Jajpur, and Rayagada till 8.30 am on Friday. The IMD also issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) at isolated places in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh, which was wrecked by heavy rains and floods in the months of July and August, the local Met office on Thursday has predicted a wet spell of light to moderate rain in the state between September 15 and September 20.

In Jharkhand, a weather official told PTI that widespread rain including spells of heavy showers lashed parts of Jharkhand including Ranchi on Thursday under the influence of a low pressure and trough line. As per the prediction of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, the ongoing shower might continue till Friday and its intensity might decline from Saturday, the official said.

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the state with incidents of waterlogging from various areas have come to light. In UP's Moradabad, roads were inundated in rainwater including the main road leading to Tajpur and Sehal villages. Earlier on Sunday, the Northern Railways cancelled several trains and diverted many other trains due to waterlogged streets. Trains passing via Moradabad were also diverted to different routes.

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 14th, 15th, 18th to 20th September; Jharkhand on 14th & 15th September; over Gangetic West Bengal on 14th September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 14th-18th September.

Central India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha during 14th-17th September and Chhattisgarh during 14th-16th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh on 14th& 15th September; West Madhya Pradesh during 15th-17th September; Vidarbha on 15th and 16th September.

Northwest India:

-Isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand during 14th

-16th September; southwest Uttar Pradesh on 15th September and East Rajasthan during 14th-17th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over East Rajasthan on 16th September.

West India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 15th-19th September and Marathawada during 14th-17th September; Gujarat Region during 16th-19th September and Saurashtra on 17th & 18th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region during 16th-18th September and Marathawada on 16th September.

South India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana on 14th and 15th September and Kerala on 14th September.

Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 14th , 19th & 20th September.

(With inputs from agencies)