Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rain, snowfall in THESE states
Weather Update: The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall or snowfall in the Himalayan region and parts of Northeast India in the next 3-4 days. According to an IMD scientist, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to see heavy rainfall, whereas Sikkim can witness snowfall
Due to fresh westerly disturbances, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely to be expected over the Western Himalayan Region during the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its bulleting on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message