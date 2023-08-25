Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy over heavy rains in several states till 26 August. As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh

In Himachal, IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state for today. The weather office also said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of some districts across the state. IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma told news agency ANI that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the districts of Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra

Odisha has been witnessing heavy rainfall due to the southwest monsoon, with this the IMD has predicted more downpour till tomorrow i.e. till 26 August. The state has so far recorded 760.2 mm of rainfall against 838.8 mm of normal rain from 1 June-24 August.

The IMD has issued yellow warning (be updated), forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam and Puri till 8.30 am on Friday. Whereas, thunderstorm with lightning is also likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput districts till 8.30 am on Saturday.

In Delhi, IMD has said that the national capital is likely to witness cloudy skies over the next five days. However, no rains have been predicted for this period, it added.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

Northwest India:

IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh on 24th and 25th August.

-Moreover, light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over rest parts of northwest India during the week.

East India:

-In East India, the weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha during 24th- 26th August and Jharkhand on 24th and 25th August, 2023.

-It has also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar on 24th & 25th August.

Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over the region during most days of the week.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 24th-26th August and over Arunachal Pradesh on 25th August.

Central and South Peninsular India:

IMD has also predicted light to moderate isolated, scattered rainfall over rest parts of South Peninsular India during the week.

Moreover, the weather department for the next week from 31 August-6 September has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over most parts of east and northeast India. It also said that scattered to fairly wide spread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also likely over some parts of south Peninsular India during the week.

It added that the overall rainfall activity is likely to be normal to above normal over northeast, East and adjoining Central India; near normal over most parts of south Peninsular India (except Maharashtra) and below normal over rest parts of the country during the week.