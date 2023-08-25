Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in THESE states till 26 August. Details here2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in several states till 26 August, including Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. Yellow alert issued in Himachal. Delhi to have cloudy skies but no rain.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy over heavy rains in several states till 26 August. As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh