The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in latest weather bulletin has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of the country till 28 September. The weather agency also said that conditions of withdrawal of Southwest monsoon are becoming favourable for parts of West Rajasthan. Moreover, it has also predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining East central Bay of Bengal by around 30th September, 2023 and it is likely to move west-northwestwards with possibility of gradual intensification.

On Sunday, Heavy rain in the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim triggered a landslide that caused a cave-in on the National Highway 10 in Darjeeling district, disrupting vehicular movement on the key arterial link between the two states, officials said as reported by PTI. Following heavy rain, a massive amount of rocks and slush rolled down the hill and damaged the highway at Sethi Jhora in Bengal, around 30 km from Siliguri, officials added. The road is completely closed for repairs, and the restoration will take a few days, one of the officials told the news agency.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Maharashtra's Nagpur city witnessed heavy downpour with flooding in most parts. The Ambazari Lake, the city's largest such waterbody, and the Nag river breached their boundaries, leading to severe flooding all through Saturday. On Sunday, the district administration had also citizens living on the banks of river Godavari to stay alert after its water level rose following heavy rains in the area since Friday. On Sunday, 4,544 cusecs of water – 1 cusec is 28.3 litres per second – was released from the Gangapur dam into Godavari, officials said as reported by PTI.

Heavy rains have picked up again in Himachal Pradesh and has led to blocking twenty-four roads in five districts of the state. According to the data by the State Disaster Management Authority, "16 roads remain blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district, 4 in Shimla, 2 in Kullu and 1 each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts."

Check full weather forecast here

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar on 24th & 25th September; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th -28th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar during 26th- 28th September.

South India:

The weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu on 24th September; Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on 24th, 27th & 28th September; North Interior Karnataka on 24th, 25th, 27th & 28th September.

West India:

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa on 24th, 25th & 28th September; Madhya Maharashtra on 24th, 27th & 28th September and Marathwada on 24th & 27th September; Saurashtra & Kutch on 24th September; Gujarat Region during 24th -28th September.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!