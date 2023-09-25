Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in THESE states till 28 September. See forecast here2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:59 AM IST
IMD predicts heavy rain in multiple parts of India till 28 September, with potential for a low pressure area to form in the Bay of Bengal. Landslides and flooding reported in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh. Isolated heavy rainfall expected in various regions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in latest weather bulletin has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of the country till 28 September. The weather agency also said that conditions of withdrawal of Southwest monsoon are becoming favourable for parts of West Rajasthan. Moreover, it has also predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining East central Bay of Bengal by around 30th September, 2023 and it is likely to move west-northwestwards with possibility of gradual intensification.