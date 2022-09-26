Weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall for these states till month end

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in various states including Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, etc till September 30.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in various states including Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, etc till September 30. It also stated that the southwest monsoon is likely to retreat from the national capital and its neighboring areas by the coming weekend.
According to the weather forecasting agency, an anti-cyclone will be established over southwest Rajasthan after 24 hours. Following this, the northwest winds will commence in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi which will lead to a drop in moisture content in the atmosphere.
Check IMD's full weather forecast
The weather office has made following predictions of withdrawal of southwest monsoon, rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning,
1) The line of withdrawal of SM passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of SM from some more parts of NW India & some parts of adjoining central India during next 3-4 days.
2) A cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood in lower & middle tropospheric levels.
3) Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 72°E to the north of Lat. 27°N.
4) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar on 26th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th & 27th and Odisha on 28th & 29th, September, 2022.
5) Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th - 30th and over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th-28th September, 2022.
6) Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 26th & 28th, Mizoram on 26th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th & 30th September, 2022.
