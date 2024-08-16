Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Weather update: IMD predicts light showers in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert in Karnataka, 6 more states

Weather update: IMD predicts light showers in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert in Karnataka, 6 more states

Fareha Naaz

The IMD issued an orange alert, forecasting the likelihood of heavy rainfall in seven states today. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department in Delhi predicted generally cloudy sky with light showers and thunderstorms through the day in the national capital.

Weather update: Visitors at Kartavya Path enjoying rain on Independence Day in New Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert predicting the possibility of heavy rainfall in seven states today, including Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan. The Regional Meteorological Department of Delhi predicted generally cloudy sky and light showers with thunderstorms during the day in the national capital.

IMD's forecast and warnings in Northwest India

IMD's press release dated August 15 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Predicting “isolated heavy rainfall," the IMD said showers will continue in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan till August 17, in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till August 21, in Haryana and Delhi on August 16.

IMD's forecast and warnings in West & Central India

The weather bulletin further notes, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Konkan & Goa & Gujarat Region; isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch during next 7 days."

IMD's forecast for East and Northeast India

The IMD said fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over east India and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the northeast during the week.

The weather agency predicted “heavy rainfall" in West Bengal and Sikkim on August 16, which will continue in West Bengal until August 18, in Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 21, in Jharkhand until August 20, in Odisha until August 19, in Assam and Meghalaya from August 19 to 21.

IMD's forecast and warnings in South Peninsular India

The Meteorological Department predicted heavy wet spells in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry until August 19, in Kerala on August 19, in Andhra Pradesh until August 17, and in Karnataka on August 16 and 17.

IMD scientist Soma Sen said," Due to cyclonic circulations in Bay of Bengal & Gangetic West Bengal….From 16th Aug, heavy rain is predicted in Odisha."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.