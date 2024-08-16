The IMD issued an orange alert, forecasting the likelihood of heavy rainfall in seven states today. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department in Delhi predicted generally cloudy sky with light showers and thunderstorms through the day in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert predicting the possibility of heavy rainfall in seven states today, including Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan. The Regional Meteorological Department of Delhi predicted generally cloudy sky and light showers with thunderstorms during the day in the national capital.

IMD's forecast and warnings in Northwest India IMD's press release dated August 15 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days."

Predicting "isolated heavy rainfall," the IMD said showers will continue in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan till August 17, in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till August 21, in Haryana and Delhi on August 16.

IMD's forecast and warnings in West & Central India The weather bulletin further notes, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Konkan & Goa & Gujarat Region; isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch during next 7 days."

IMD's forecast for East and Northeast India The IMD said fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over east India and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the northeast during the week.

The weather agency predicted “heavy rainfall" in West Bengal and Sikkim on August 16, which will continue in West Bengal until August 18, in Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 21, in Jharkhand until August 20, in Odisha until August 19, in Assam and Meghalaya from August 19 to 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD's forecast and warnings in South Peninsular India The Meteorological Department predicted heavy wet spells in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry until August 19, in Kerala on August 19, in Andhra Pradesh until August 17, and in Karnataka on August 16 and 17.