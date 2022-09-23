Weather update: IMD predicts more rainfall in these states for next 3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi for the next three days.
Heavy rainfall has been lashing parts of the national capital from the past two days. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in west, central, north, northwest, south and southeast Delhi.
The withdrawal of southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region during the last five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapor imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.
The IMD had on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.
Check full IMD forecast
1) Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during 23rd-26th; Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on 23rd & 24th; East Uttar Pradesh on 25th and Delhi & West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd Sept.
1) Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during 23rd-26th; Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on 23rd & 24th; East Uttar Pradesh on 25th and Delhi & West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd Sept.
2) Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand during 23rd-25th; Haryana & East Rajasthan on 23rd and West Uttar Pradesh on 24th September, 2022.
3) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 23rd-25th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 23rd; Bihar on 24th & 25th and Odisha on 27th September, 2022.
4) Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd & 25th September, 2022.
5) Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 23rd-25th; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 23rd & 24th September, 2022.
