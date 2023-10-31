The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning, in multiple regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest advisory, the forecast extends to rainfall expected over Lakshadweep on October 31 and over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for a duration of five days, commencing from October 30.

As per the most recent weather update from the IMD, there is a high probability of isolated heavy rainfall occurring in Tamil Nadu today and again on November 3, with a similar likelihood of heavy rainfall in Kerala on November 3.

Earlier on Saturday, IMD predicted light rain and snow in higher reaches of the state after October 31.

“The weather will be clear. There is wind approaching in Himachal Pradesh on October 31st, and in the first week of November, there will be a chance of snowfall in the region. A fresh western disturbance is approaching on October 31st in the region, and there will be snow in the higher reaches and rain in other parts of the state," ANI reported quoting Surender Paul, head of IMD HP as saying.

According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh, the weather in Himachal Pradesh will be pleasant during the next week. The air quality index will also be normal in the region.

“But this will not have a major effect, as the weather is expected to be clear in the region during the next five days. The air quality is normal; there is turbulence in the air, but the air quality will remain normal in the state," Paul added.

As air quality in the northern plains of India deteriorates to the 'poor' category, travellers from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and neighbouring regions are increasingly choosing to visit Himachal Pradesh, a hill state where even the highest recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) falls within the 'moderate' range.

Except for Manali and Kullu, where the AQI remains within the 'good' and 'moderate' categories, several tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh are experiencing 'poor' air quality conditions. Dharamshala, for instance, reported an AQI of 94 on Monday, while Solan recorded an AQI of 153.

(With inputs from ANI)

