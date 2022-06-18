Weather Update | IMD predicts rainfall in these states; check details

IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh during next 5 days and over Vidarbha on 18 & 19 June.As per the IMD statement, the monsoon will also enter some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the coming few days during the week.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather update has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall for several states across the country.
As per the IMD statement, the monsoon will also enter some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the coming few days during the week.
“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the week."
It further added, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jharkhand & Bihar during 16th-19th; Odisha on 16 and 17 June. Isolated very heavy falls also likely over Bihar during 16-18 June."
It predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh during next 5 days and over Vidarbha on 18 & 19 June.
The IMD also predicted fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the week.
The weather body also predicted Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the week.
It predicted rainfall in Telangana during 16 -19 June; Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 16 -18 June; over south Konkan & Goa during 18-22 June. Apart from this, IMD has predicted rainfall over south Madhya, Maharashtra on 20-22 June.
Meanwhile, Delhiites too woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to IMD.
The maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the bulletin stated. According to the IMD, generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected during the day.
The IMD also said that Widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over northeast India and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during most days of the week.
“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 16-18 June," it said.
A total of 18.94 lakh people have been affected by the heavy rain and subsequent flood and landslides in 28 districts of the Assam, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.
The situation is no better in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, where roads have been damaged due to landslides and villages are largely flooded.
Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya recorded a massive 972 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, while Mawsynram received 1003.6 mm showers during the same period, IMD officials said.
