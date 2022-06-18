Weather Update | IMD predicts rainfall in these states; check details

IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh during next 5 days and over Vidarbha on 18 & 19 June.As per the IMD statement, the monsoon will also enter some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the coming few days during the week.