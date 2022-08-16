Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in these states from tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 08:35 AM IST
Weather update: Heavy rainfall over some areas of east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from tomorrow, August 17.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over some areas of east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from tomorrow, August 17. The weather office had earlier stated that the cyclonic circulation of deep depression also lies over Western parts of Gangetic West Bengal.