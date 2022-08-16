The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over some areas of east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from tomorrow, August 17. The weather office had earlier stated that the cyclonic circulation of deep depression also lies over Western parts of Gangetic West Bengal.

“Heavy rainfall spell likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh areas and Bihar from 17th August," the weather bulletin read.

The MeT department also informed that the monsoon trough is very likely to north of its normal position during first half of this week (August 18-24) and shift gradually southwards thereafter.

“Fairly widespread or widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over northwest, central and east India during most days of the week. Rainfall activity is likely to be normal to above normal over northwest, central and east India. It is likely to be near normal over rest parts of the country outside Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, where it is likely to be below normal," it added.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal District Collector directed that all schools in the district remain closed today, 16th August, in wake of incessant rainfall here, according to news agency ANI. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been battering Madhya Pradesh for the past few days.

The IMD has rainfall alert in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours. The officials have been directed to stay vigil in view of the heavy rainfall situation in the state.

Earlier, the weather forecasting agency also predicted very heavy rainfall over ghat areas of Maharashtra on 12th; Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 14 and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th and 16th August.

“Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on 14; West Rajasthan on 12th, 13th & 15; East Rajasthan 12, 13, 15 & 16 and over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Haryana on 14th & 15th August. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over West Rajasthan on 15 and over East Rajasthan on 15 & 16 August," it said.