Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in these states from tomorrow

“Fairly widespread or widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over northwest, central and east India during most days of the week. Rainfall activity is likely to be normal to above normal over northwest, central and east India. It is likely to be near normal over rest parts of the country outside Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, where it is likely to be below normal," it added.