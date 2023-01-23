The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall activity over plains of Northwest India during 24 to 26 January. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the states with possible rainfall or snowfall activity.

According to weather office, the minimum temperatures will rise over many parts of East India during next three days by 2-3°C and dense fog is very likely during night and morning hours over Himachal Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours and Odisha during next 48 hours.

However, the minimum temperatures remained in the range of 6-10°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan, Bihar, East Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the weather forecasting agency stated.

Here are the key IMD weather updates for the next five days

1) Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 22nd and 23rd; its intensity & distribution is very likely to increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during 24th to 26th January, 2023. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th and over Uttarakhand on 25th and 26th January, 2023.

2) Light isolated rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity during 24th-26th January, 2023.

3) Isolated hailstorm also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 24th; Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; West Uttar Pradesh on 25th; Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh during 24th-26th January, 2023.

4) Light isolated rainfall/thundershower very likely over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during 24th-26th January, 2023.

5) A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 27th January, 2023.

6) No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over most parts of northwest & central India during next 5 days. Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

7) Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hours over Himachal Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours and Odisha during next 48 hours.

8) The minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Bihar, East Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh.