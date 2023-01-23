Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, snowfall in THESE states till Jan 262 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:17 AM IST
Weather update: A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 27th January, 2023.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall activity over plains of Northwest India during 24 to 26 January. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the states with possible rainfall or snowfall activity.
