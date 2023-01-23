Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, snowfall in THESE states till Jan 26

1) Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 22nd and 23rd; its intensity & distribution is very likely to increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during 24th to 26th January, 2023. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th and over Uttarakhand on 25th and 26th January, 2023.