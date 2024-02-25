Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm, hailstorm over Central India; yellow alert in Himalayan Region
Weather update: IMD predicts a fresh spell of enhanced rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning likely over Central India along with enhancement of rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh spell of enhanced rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning likely over Central India. Additionally, the weather department has also predicted an enhancement of rainfall/snowfall likely over the Western Himalayan Region.