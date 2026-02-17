Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal on Feb 18; rainfall in THESE places — details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected over the Western Himalayan Region on 17th and 18th February.

IMD also said that light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over the plains of northwest India during the same period.

Also Read | Delhi on IMD's red alert for more rains after fresh morning showers

However, maximum temperatures across the plains of northwest India are expected to remain 2–4°C above normal throughout the week, with temporary relief anticipated on 17th and 18th February.

Advertisement

Here's what IMD predicted Additionally, isolated rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 17th and 18th February, and over Uttarakhand on 18th and 19th February. West Uttar Pradesh may receive isolated rainfall on 18th February.

Jammu and Kashmir, Feb 13 (ANI): An aerial view of the snow-covered Pir Panjal mountains, on Friday (ANI Photo)

Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) is expected over Nicobar, Haryana, and Rajasthan on 17th and 18th February, with similar thunderstorm and lightning activity likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 18th February.

Advertisement

Hailstorms are also expected at isolated locations over Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan on 18th February.

Dense fog warning Dense fog conditions are expected during morning hours in isolated areas of Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam until 19th February.

Warning for fishermen Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the following areas from 17th to 22nd February 2026:

Many parts of the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean, including areas along and off the Sri Lanka coast, on 17th February. Many parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean, along and off the Sri Lanka coast, on 18th February, the IMD said in an official release.

(With inputs from agenices)