Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorms in these states till March 26

Livemint

Heavy rainfall or snowfall predicted over Arunachal Pradesh on March 26th. Thunderstorms and lightning forecasted in sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar for next five days.

Kolkata, Mar 20 (ANI): People in huge numbers cover their heads with plastic and umbrellas as they gather in the Mallick Bazaar flower market to purchase flowers amid rainfall, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Utpal Sarkar )Premium
Kolkata, Mar 20 (ANI): People in huge numbers cover their heads with plastic and umbrellas as they gather in the Mallick Bazaar flower market to purchase flowers amid rainfall, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Utpal Sarkar )

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast predicted that the northeastern region is anticipated to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till March 29.

In a post on X, IMD wrote, “Until March 26th, thunderstorms with rainfall are expected in West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Sub-Himalayan region."

Heavy rainfall or snowfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh on March 26th. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar for the next five days.

Additionally, a new Western Disturbance is poised to impact the Western Himalayan Region starting from the night of March 26th, potentially resulting in isolated to scattered light rainfall, snowfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning across Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from March 26th to 29th.

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected over Rajasthan on Monday.

Meanwhile, the national capital registered a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below the seasonal average, as reported by the IMD.

Partly cloudy skies are anticipated on Monday with minimum and maximum temperatures forecasted to hover around 16 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, The IMD has warned that India is likely to witness extreme temperatures and severe heatwaves during the month of April. The IMD has alerted that the states of Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, are will be in the grip of severe heatwaves from the month of March itself.

These parts include northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Published: 25 Mar 2024, 08:49 AM IST
