Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorms in these states till March 26
Heavy rainfall or snowfall predicted over Arunachal Pradesh on March 26th. Thunderstorms and lightning forecasted in sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar for next five days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast predicted that the northeastern region is anticipated to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till March 29.