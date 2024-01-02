Weather update: IMD predicts very dense fog, severe cold day, rains in THESE states till 6 Jan. Check forecast
IMD cautions about coldwave days in central parts of India and dense fog days in parts of northwest and east India. The weather department has forecast normal rainfall during January-February-March period, raising expectations for a better rabi crop.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra addressed the monthly press conference for the monthly forecast for January. During the conference, weather office has cautioned about coldwave days in central parts of the country for January and forecast dense fog days over parts of northwest and east India till 4 January.