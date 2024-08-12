Weather Update: IMD predicts ‘very heavy rainfall’ in THESE states for 6 days. Check full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall over the Western Himalayan region and northeast India for six days, affecting states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Updated12 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall over the Western Himalayan region and northeast India for six days. (ANI Photo)
The India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall over the Western Himalayan region and northeast India for six days. (ANI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department has predicted “very heavy rainfall” over the Western Himalayan region and northeast India for six days. These areas include Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and more.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India today and decrease thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over northeast and east India during the next 7 days and over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and North Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days,” IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Check region-wise rainfall predictions here,

Northwest India

- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh from August 12 to 17; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on August 12 and from Agust 14 to 17; West Rajasthan from August 12 to 14; Haryana-Chandigarh from August 12 to 15.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and over East Rajasthan on August 12.

West and Central India

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over West and Central India during most days of the week.

 

East and Northeast India

- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar from August 11 to 17; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 14 and 16; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Gangetic West Bengal from August 16 to 14; Jharkhand from August 13 to 16; Odisha on from August 13 to 15.

- Very heavy rainfall also very likely in Assam and Meghalaya on August 12; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 14, Bihar on August 12.

South Peninsular India

- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and North Interior Karnataka from August 12 to 15; Rayalaseema on August 14 and 15.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu on August 14 and 15; Kerala and Mahe on August 13 and 14.

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
