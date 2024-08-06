Weather Update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Himachal tomorrow, moderate rains in Delhi-NCR in next 3 days

Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The weather agency said that very heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4 mm) is expected across various areas in Himachal Pradesh on August 7.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published6 Aug 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The weather agency said very heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4 mm) is expected across various areas in Himachal Pradesh on August 7.

Earlier on Monday, the weather department issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, specifically for August 7 and 8, signalling the potential for severe weather conditions in the region.

Residents and travellers in the state are advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines as the weather conditions are expected to significantly impact daily activities and may lead to potential flooding.

Taking to ANI, Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, said, “There can be very heavy rainfall in West Rajasthan today. Isolated heavy rain is expected in Punjab and Haryana in the next two days. Very heavy rainfall is also expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In the next 5 days, heavy rainfall is predicted in northeastern states. Delhi -NCR to receive light to moderate rain in the coming 3 days.”

The weather agency noted that the monsoon trough is shifting northward, increasing the moisture flow in the eastern and southwestern regions. This shift is likely to result in heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in the Kangra, Hamirpur, and Chamba districts.

"The department has consequently issued an orange alert for these areas on August 7 and 8 due to the anticipated severe weather," Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of IMD, told ANI.

"We have already issued an advisory for rain and floods in the region," Srivastava said. "Cloud cover is prevalent across the state, leading to widespread fog. Light rainfall is currently being observed in Shimla city and surrounding areas," he added.

The Met Department also predicted very heavy rainfall in West Rajasthan today and light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR in the coming 3 days.

Meanwhile, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the agency's heavy rainfall forecasts had improved by 30 to 40% over the past five years and should be utilised to minimise the loss of lives and property during extreme precipitation events.

"There has been a 30 to 40% improvement in the India Meteorological Department's heavy rainfall prediction accuracy over the last five years, and it could further improve by 10 to 15% in the next five to seven years with the augmentation of the observation network and numerical modelling systems," PTI quoted Mohapatra as saying.

 

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 05:08 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWeather Update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Himachal tomorrow, moderate rains in Delhi-NCR in next 3 days

