Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rains in several parts of the country including Central, East India, West India are likely to witness very heavy rains in the coming days due to low-pressure condition building over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.

In Uttar Pradesh, IMD Lucknow has predicted rain, lightning thundershowers at some places on 14 September at many places in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Western Uttar Pradesh. Waterlogging was also witnessed in UP's Moradabad areas of Tajpur, Sehal village due to heavy rainfall.

For today, in Delhi, a generally cloudy sky with light rains is expected during the day, a bulletin issued by IMD said. The minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

In Odisha, where red alert was issued in several dictricts yesterday has been issued an orange alert for today. As per IMD, from Thursday 8.30 am till Friday 8.30 am, the IMD forecast Orange warning (Be Prepared) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam."

In Rajasthan, Radheshyam Sharma, the in-charge of Jaipur Met department said on Wednesday that light to moderate rain with thunder is likely to take place in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions of eastern Rajasthan during the next two or three days. The Met official further added that there is a possibility of an increase in rainfall activities during 15 to 17 September and heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kota and Udaipur divisions. Moreover, he preidcted light to moderate rain with thunder at some places in the afternoon during the next five to six days in Bikaner and Jodhpur.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

Northwest India:

-IMD has predicted isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand during 14th-16th September; southwest Uttar Pradesh on 15th and 16th September; southeast Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during 15th-17th September.

Central India

-The weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha during 13th-17th September; West Madhya Pradesh during 14th-17th September and Chhattisgarh during 13th-15th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall has also been predicted over south Chhattisgarh on 13th & 14th September; East Madhya Pradesh on 14th & 15th September; West Madhya Pradesh on 15th & 16th September; Vidarbha during 14th-16th September.

East India:

-The weather department has preidcted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during 13th-16th September; Jharkhand on 14th & 15th September; over Gangetic West Bengal on 13th &14th September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 15th -17th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha on 14th September.

South India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana during 13th-15th September.

West India:

IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during 15th-17th September; Gujarat Region on 16th & 17th September.

-Moreover, isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 16th& 17th September.

Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 13th & 14th September.

(With inputs from agencies)