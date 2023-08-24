Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rains over Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and THESE states till 25 August2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India. Maharashtra's Marathwada region faces a deficit in rainfall.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till today i.e. till 24 August and and over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim & Northeast India during next two days.