Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till today i.e. till 24 August and and over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim & Northeast India during next two days.

The weather department has also predicted subdued rainfall activity over south Peninsular India during next 5-6 days and over central India from today onwards for subsequent 4-5 days.

IMD has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh during the next two days, officials said as reported by ANI. Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State. The hilly state has been declared as a 'natural calamity affected area'.

In Uttar Pradesh, eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in the state, officials said as reported by PTI. Of them, two died due to drowning in Farrukhabad, one person each died of snake bite in Gonda and Ghazipur while one each were killed in lightning strike in Farrukhabad and Aligarh, a statement issued by the Relief Commissioner said.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga river too was flowing above the danger level in Budaun, while in Kanpur and Farrukhabad, it was approaching the danger mark. The Sharda river is also flowing close to the danger level in Lakhimpur Kheri.

With rain creating havoc in some states, Maharashtra's Marathwada region has seen no rain since 50 days of the 82 monsoon days so far, PTI has reported a report by the divisional commissioner's office on Wednesday.

According to the report, as of August 21, the expected rainfall in the region comprising Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Latur and Nanded districts was 451.1 mm, however, the actual rainfall in the region has been 364.9 mm which is a deficit of 19.1 percent. Considering that the expected rainfall in Marathwada for the calendar year is 679.5 mm, at 364.9 mm, the region has received 53.7 per cent of the annual rainfall till August 21, the report said.

Check IMD's full weather forecast here

Northwest India: -Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and northeast Rajasthan on 23rd August, 2023.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during 23rd to 24th August.

East India: -Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during 23rd to 26th; over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha during 23rd-25th August, 2023.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during 23rd to 25th August.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Bihar on 24th August, 2023

Northeast India -Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over the region during next four days.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during 23nd-26th August, 2023.

-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 23rd & 24th August, 2023