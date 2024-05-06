Weather update: Delhi sizzles at 41.1 degrees; IMD predicts rain in THESE states today. Check details
IMD forecasts rain in the northeast, north, central and southern India. Heatwave conditions forecast in isolated pockets of interior Karnataka, west and east Rajasthan, western parts of Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Rayalaseema.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in several regions, including the northeastern states, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.
