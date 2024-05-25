IMD predicts rainfall, heatwave alert for THESE states till May 28

The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alerts for several Southern states, like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, extending until May 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South India From May 24th to 26th, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Coastal Karnataka are expected to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka will likely have isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with similar weather conditions.

Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Kerala from the 24th to 27th of May.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands are forecasted to have widespread light to moderate rainfall till the 25th of May.

North India On May 26th and 27th, coastal districts of West Bengal are forecasted to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations.

Additionally, North Coastal Odisha will likely witness isolated heavy rainfall on May 25th and 26th of May.

From May 27th to 28th, eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated at isolated locations.

North-East India On May 26th, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecasted at isolated locations.

On May 27th and 28th, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated at isolated places.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Assam, Meghalaya on May 27th and 28th, Arunachal Pradesh on May 28th, and Mizoram, Tripura on May 27th.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the central Bay of Bengal till 26th May and the North Bay of Bengal from 25th May to 27th May. IMD advised Fishermen out at sea to return to the coast.

Heatwave Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of the Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha till May 28th. Similar conditions are anticipated in Gujarat state during the same period.

East Uttar Pradesh will likely face heatwave conditions from May 26th to 28th, while West Madhya Pradesh will experience them on May 27th and 28th.

In Rajasthan, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected from May 24th to 28th, with some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh also likely to experience these conditions during this period. West Madhya Pradesh may witness heatwave conditions from May 24th to 26th, along with Delhi till May 28th.



